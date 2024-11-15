Priti International standalone net profit declines 70.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.10% to Rs 19.27 croreNet profit of Priti International declined 70.83% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.10% to Rs 19.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.2721.20 -9 OPM %2.9618.25 -PBDT1.454.62 -69 PBT1.314.49 -71 NP0.983.36 -71
