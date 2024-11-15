MRC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.27% to Rs 3.70 croreNet profit of MRC Agrotech declined 83.33% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.27% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.703.71 0 OPM %0.279.16 -PBDT0.150.54 -72 PBT0.150.54 -72 NP0.090.54 -83
