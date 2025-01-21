Business Standard

India's space economy projected to touch $44 billion in next decade compared to $8 billion right now

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Ministry of Science & Technology has stated that India's Space economy has grown to $8 billion and is projected to touch $44 billion in the next decade. Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh shared an in-depth conversation with Vijay Tankha, Member of Rajya Sabha, during an exclusive programme on Sansad TV, Indias biopharma and space sectors, and the nations strides in governance and climate action. Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted India's transformation in the space sector, and credited PM Modi for these reforms, which opened the sector to private investment. The space economy has grown to $8 billion and is projected to touch $44 billion in the next decade. Milestones like the indigenous Gaganyaan Mission, the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 (2027), Shukrayaan (2028), and the Indian Space Station (2030) showcase Indias robust trajectory.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

