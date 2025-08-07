Pritish Nandy Communications consolidated net profit rises 67.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 21.19 croreNet profit of Pritish Nandy Communications rose 67.57% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.1919.05 11 OPM %2.741.73 -PBDT0.690.45 53 PBT0.620.37 68 NP0.620.37 68
