Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 130.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.58% to Rs 471.05 croreNet profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 130.58% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.58% to Rs 471.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 865.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales471.05865.52 -46 OPM %2.640.53 -PBDT17.798.05 121 PBT17.748.00 122 NP14.786.41 131
