Best Agrolife consolidated net profit declines 6.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.58% to Rs 381.24 croreNet profit of Best Agrolife declined 6.35% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.58% to Rs 381.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 519.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales381.24519.26 -27 OPM %12.0210.51 -PBDT36.1641.98 -14 PBT25.6831.92 -20 NP19.9221.27 -6
