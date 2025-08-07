Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 130.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.55% to Rs 6171.17 croreNet profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 130.12% to Rs 213.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.55% to Rs 6171.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4586.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6171.174586.60 35 OPM %8.518.26 -PBDT419.37256.34 64 PBT290.22137.07 112 NP213.6292.83 130
