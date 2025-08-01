Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 97.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.44% to Rs 558.81 croreNet profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 97.42% to Rs 61.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.44% to Rs 558.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 463.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales558.81463.98 20 OPM %23.6320.34 -PBDT117.3975.05 56 PBT81.1842.92 89 NP61.9331.37 97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content