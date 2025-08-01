Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 31.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.15% to Rs 196.45 croreNet profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 31.45% to Rs 36.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 196.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 202.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales196.45202.84 -3 OPM %17.1418.21 -PBDT51.6140.23 28 PBT48.2937.04 30 NP36.2427.57 31
