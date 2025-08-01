Lyka Labs consolidated net profit declines 35.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 33.03 croreNet profit of Lyka Labs declined 35.42% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales33.0330.11 10 OPM %11.1712.32 -PBDT3.463.62 -4 PBT1.351.86 -27 NP0.931.44 -35
