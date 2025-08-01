Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 25.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.71% to Rs 1151.62 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 25.39% to Rs 131.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 1151.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1183.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1151.621183.70 -3 OPM %16.3413.86 -PBDT207.45166.60 25 PBT175.78140.35 25 NP131.82105.13 25
