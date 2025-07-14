Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Falls 2.2%

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd has lost 3.24% over last one month compared to 0.71% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd lost 2.2% today to trade at Rs 5650.05. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.05% to quote at 44305.8. The index is up 0.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Windlas Biotech Ltd decreased 1.71% and Tarsons Products Ltd lost 1.7% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 15.39 % over last one year compared to the 2.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd has lost 3.24% over last one month compared to 0.71% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 57 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 515 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6107.55 on 12 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4912.3 on 25 Oct 2024.
