Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

OrbitX will build on this robust foundation and serve as a next-generation performance marketing engine, purpose-built for global markets such as the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. It will leverage cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and proprietary optimization logic to intelligently acquire and monetize traffic across search, native, and social ad networks.
Designed to transform undervalued ad inventories into high-value growth opportunities, OrbitX will enhance user intent mapping and deliver precision contextual targeting, enabling advertisers to achieve superior campaign performance and maximize Return on Investment (ROI) through automated, intelligent delivery systems.
"This innovation is not just a product launchit represents a bold step in our global technology roadmap and reaffirms our long-term strategic vision to lead the AI-powered MarTech space. With OrbitX, we aspire to create lasting value for our shareholders, clients, and partners while contributing to the transformation of digital advertising at a global scale. We believe this development will significantly strengthen our brand equity, deepen our global footprint, and enhance stakeholder value", said the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content