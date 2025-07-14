Monday, July 14, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Lucent Industries through its wholly owned subsidiary Mobavenue Global Holdings, is set to launch a pioneering new product - OrbitX, an AI-powered search and contextual advertising platform.

OrbitX will build on this robust foundation and serve as a next-generation performance marketing engine, purpose-built for global markets such as the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. It will leverage cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and proprietary optimization logic to intelligently acquire and monetize traffic across search, native, and social ad networks.

Designed to transform undervalued ad inventories into high-value growth opportunities, OrbitX will enhance user intent mapping and deliver precision contextual targeting, enabling advertisers to achieve superior campaign performance and maximize Return on Investment (ROI) through automated, intelligent delivery systems.

 

"This innovation is not just a product launchit represents a bold step in our global technology roadmap and reaffirms our long-term strategic vision to lead the AI-powered MarTech space. With OrbitX, we aspire to create lasting value for our shareholders, clients, and partners while contributing to the transformation of digital advertising at a global scale. We believe this development will significantly strengthen our brand equity, deepen our global footprint, and enhance stakeholder value", said the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Steel UK celebrates groundbreaking event of new EAF facility in Port Talbot

Tata Steel UK celebrates groundbreaking event of new EAF facility in Port Talbot

Stock Alert: Dmart, Ajmera Realty, Rites, RVNL, Indegene, Gland Pharma

Stock Alert: Dmart, Ajmera Realty, Rites, RVNL, Indegene, Gland Pharma

India's forex reserves drops $3.049 billion

India's forex reserves drops $3.049 billion

GIFT Nifty signals weak start amid tariff turmoil

GIFT Nifty signals weak start amid tariff turmoil

Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 174.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 174.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewSinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon