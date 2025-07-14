Monday, July 14, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Surges 3.99%

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Surges 3.99%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has lost 7.32% over last one month compared to 0.76% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gained 3.99% today to trade at Rs 465. The BSE Auto index is up 0.3% to quote at 52720.71. The index is up 0.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd increased 1.36% and Bosch Ltd added 1.34% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 7.8 % over last one year compared to the 2.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has lost 7.32% over last one month compared to 0.76% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2517 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68522 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 767.8 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 379.8 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of RIR Power Electronics allots 76.73 lakh bonus equity shares

Board of RIR Power Electronics allots 76.73 lakh bonus equity shares

Promoters to sell up to 32% stake in V I P Industries to Multiples consortium

Promoters to sell up to 32% stake in V I P Industries to Multiples consortium

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Tata Steel UK celebrates groundbreaking event of new EAF facility in Port Talbot

Tata Steel UK celebrates groundbreaking event of new EAF facility in Port Talbot

Stock Alert: Dmart, Ajmera Realty, Rites, RVNL, Indegene, Gland Pharma

Stock Alert: Dmart, Ajmera Realty, Rites, RVNL, Indegene, Gland Pharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewSinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon