Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15750.35, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 21965.15. The Sensex is at 72403.44, up 0.14%.Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has lost around 8.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53824.9, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3678 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9380 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 67.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

