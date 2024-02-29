Sensex (    %)
                        
Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1070.45, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.73% in last one year as compared to a 25.87% rally in NIFTY and a 13.21% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
Axis Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1070.45, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 21965.15. The Sensex is at 72403.44, up 0.14%.Axis Bank Ltd has added around 1.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45963.15, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.85 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1071.3, down 0.01% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd jumped 23.73% in last one year as compared to a 25.87% rally in NIFTY and a 13.21% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 14.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

