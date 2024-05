Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Promax Power in collaboration with a joint venture partner has secured its first international contract in Nepal. The contract encompasses the construction, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 132 KV Double Circuit (D/C) transmission line. The contract is valued at Rs 21.89 crore.