Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 23.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.03% to Rs 23.61 croreNet profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 23.66% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.03% to Rs 23.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.86% to Rs 16.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 108.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
