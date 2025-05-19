Monday, May 19, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Protean eGov Technologies updates on its bid for PAN 2.0 project

Protean eGov Technologies updates on its bid for PAN 2.0 project

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Protean eGov Technologies announced that it had participated in the Income Tax Department's Request for Proposals (RFP) bid for the project entailing Managed Service Provider (MSP) for Design, Development, Implementation, Operations and Maintenance of its PAN 2.0 Project.

The company added, "In our understanding this is a project for Technology revamp which include Design, Development, Implementation, Operations and Maintenance of PAN systems at ITD and at present, it appears to have limited or minimal impact on our ongoing PAN processing and issuance services under the existing mandate with the ITD."

Further, the Income Tax Department (ITD) has informed that the company has not been considered favourably for the next round of RFP selection process.

 

First Published: May 19 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

