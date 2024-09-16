Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Proximus Opal completes divestment of 6.03% stake in Route Mobile

Proximus Opal completes divestment of 6.03% stake in Route Mobile

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Route Mobile announced today that its promoter entity, Proximus Opal S.A., has successfully divested a 6.03% stake in the company through an Offer for Sale (OFS) on 12 September and 13 September 2024, in addition to the 1.95% sell down that was completed on 26 July 2024, to comply with the minimum public holding requirement of 25%. The OFS was oversubscribed and received strong participation from long-only marquee investors.
With this development, Proximus Opal, part of the Proximus Group, has reduced its holding in Route Mobile from 83.11% to below 75% and is compliant with the minimum public shareholding criteria, in accordance with the regulatory guidelines set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates 4th edition of renewable energy investors meet in Gandhinagar

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty pull back from record highs, trade flat; FMCG, FS, IT drag

Shogun, Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada

Emmys 2024: FX's Shogun steals the night with record-breaking 18 wins

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal live updates

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK vs CHN at 1:15 PM; IND vs KOR at 3:30 PM

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus

Apple faces lower than expected demand for iPhone 16 series: Ming-Chi Kuo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon