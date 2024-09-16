Proximus Opal completes divestment of 6.03% stake in Route Mobile

Route Mobile announced today that its promoter entity, Proximus Opal S.A., has successfully divested a 6.03% stake in the company through an Offer for Sale (OFS) on 12 September and 13 September 2024, in addition to the 1.95% sell down that was completed on 26 July 2024, to comply with the minimum public holding requirement of 25%. The OFS was oversubscribed and received strong participation from long-only marquee investors.

With this development, Proximus Opal, part of the Proximus Group, has reduced its holding in Route Mobile from 83.11% to below 75% and is compliant with the minimum public shareholding criteria, in accordance with the regulatory guidelines set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).