BSE SME Share Samadhan makes a rough start

NSE SME Share Samadhan were trading at Rs 73.75 on the BSE, a discount of 0.34% compared with the issue price of Rs 74. The scrip was listed at Rs 73.05, a discount of 1.28% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 1% over its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 74.75 and a low of Rs 69.40. About 4.86 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Share Samadhan's IPO was subscribed 13.63 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2024 and it closed on 11 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 70 to Rs 74 per share. The scrip was listed at Rs 73.05, a discount of 1.28% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 1% over its listing price.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 32,51,200 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 62.52% from 85.05% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirement, investment in technology, unidentified acquisition for company (in India or abroad), issue expenses and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the Share Samadhan on 6 September 2024, raised Rs 6.83 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.23 lakh shares at Rs 74 per share to 4 anchor investors.

Share Samadhan is a one-stop solution, providing a wide range of services aimed at helping clients efficiently to protect and retrieve their investments / money. These services include Investment retrieval through the company, Wealth Protection through Wealth Samadhan, and litigation funding solutions through Nyaya Mitra, thereby assistance in resolving various disputes regarding blocked investments in any asset class largely on a success fees model. The company has 48 employees on payroll across all departments.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 983.28 crore and net profit of Rs 391.01 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

