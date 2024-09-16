Business Standard
CDSL gains on appointing Nehal Vora as MD & CEO

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) rose 2.40% to Rs 1,414.65 after its board approved the appointment of Nehal Vora as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) for a term of five years effective from 18 September 2024.
Nehal Vora has over 25 years of extensive experience in the Indian Capital Markets, he has held significant roles at esteemed organizations such as BSE, DSP Merrill Lynch, and SEBI before joining CDSL in September 2019.
Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) is Indias leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participant. CDSL maintains and services more than 11.56 crore demat accounts of investors or beneficial owners (BOs) spread across India.
The company reported 82.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.20 crore on 72% surge in net sales to Rs 257.39 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
The scrip rose 0.25% to close at Rs 1,381.75 on Friday, 13 September 2024.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

