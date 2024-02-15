Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 112.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 17.48% to Rs 25.69 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 112.28% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.48% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.25.6931.134.01-0.643.361.593.351.582.421.14