Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 112.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 17.48% to Rs 25.69 croreNet profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 112.28% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.48% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales25.6931.13 -17 OPM %4.01-0.64 -PBDT3.361.59 111 PBT3.351.58 112 NP2.421.14 112
