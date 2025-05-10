Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 320.23% in the March 2025 quarter

PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 320.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 14.61% to Rs 150.68 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 320.23% to Rs 58.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.61% to Rs 150.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.02% to Rs 217.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.78% to Rs 633.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 761.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales150.68176.47 -15 633.37761.07 -17 OPM %95.5963.77 -94.9781.06 - PBDT76.8920.87 268 285.08222.46 28 PBT75.1019.26 290 278.52215.98 29 NP58.1613.84 320 217.05160.75 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 10 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

