PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 320.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.61% to Rs 150.68 croreNet profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 320.23% to Rs 58.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.61% to Rs 150.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.02% to Rs 217.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.78% to Rs 633.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 761.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales150.68176.47 -15 633.37761.07 -17 OPM %95.5963.77 -94.9781.06 - PBDT76.8920.87 268 285.08222.46 28 PBT75.1019.26 290 278.52215.98 29 NP58.1613.84 320 217.05160.75 35
