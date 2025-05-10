India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 38.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.41% to Rs 327.29 croreNet profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 38.75% to Rs 108.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.41% to Rs 327.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 234.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.61% to Rs 377.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 247.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.50% to Rs 1165.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 829.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales327.29234.76 39 1165.64829.62 41 OPM %74.5671.48 -72.5270.62 - PBDT142.58102.79 39 500.79329.10 52 PBT139.6099.67 40 489.19319.18 53 NP108.1377.93 39 377.87247.60 53
