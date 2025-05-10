C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 28.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.28% to Rs 143.55 croreNet profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 28.02% to Rs 48.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.28% to Rs 143.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.88% to Rs 147.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.09% to Rs 463.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 379.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales143.55106.90 34 463.25379.42 22 OPM %38.3636.95 -37.9940.77 - PBDT77.5751.12 52 225.27189.93 19 PBT73.5346.97 57 205.69175.12 17 NP48.5737.94 28 147.19133.96 10
