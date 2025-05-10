C.E. Info Systems standalone net profit rises 29.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.33% to Rs 117.51 croreNet profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 29.32% to Rs 48.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.33% to Rs 117.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.16% to Rs 150.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 383.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 315.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales117.5184.95 38 383.87315.61 22 OPM %43.9042.08 -43.1346.47 - PBDT74.5747.95 56 216.56185.79 17 PBT71.9945.86 57 206.37177.11 17 NP48.8737.79 29 150.02137.43 9
