JTL Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 515.38 crore
Net profit of JTL Industries rose 21.01% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 515.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 504.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales515.38504.80 2 OPM %7.707.04 -PBDT42.6135.06 22 PBT40.7233.90 20 NP30.7025.37 21
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

