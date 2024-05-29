PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.36% to Rs 72.41 croreNet profit of PTC Industries rose 60.00% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 72.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.52% to Rs 42.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 256.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
