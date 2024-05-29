VLS Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 74.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 97.58 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 479.47% to Rs 324.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 410.30% to Rs 403.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of VLS Finance reported to Rs 74.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 97.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.97.58-15.48403.7579.1292.86155.5694.3675.9693.03-22.81391.9462.2991.46-24.24386.2358.0374.06-15.73324.3355.97