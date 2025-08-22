Friday, August 22, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries jumps after bagging Rs 110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

PTC Industries jumps after bagging Rs 110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

PTC Industries rallied 5.56% to Rs 14,098.35 after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 110-crore order from BrahMos Aerospace for the supply of critical titanium castings.

The order is valued at Rs 110 crore and involves the production and supply of critical titanium castings. According to the company, the execution timeline for the contract is 24 months.

In a regulatory filing, PTC Industries clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications for over 60 years. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the company is manufacturing and supplying titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defence applications within India as well as for exports.

 

The companys consolidated net profit rose 5.3% to Rs 5.16 crore on 107.3% surge in net sales to Rs 97.15 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index hovers at two and half week high awaiting cues from Fed Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

Dollar index hovers at two and half week high awaiting cues from Fed Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

Blue Jet Healthcare fixes record date for dividend

Blue Jet Healthcare fixes record date for dividend

SEBI may launch platform for pre-IPO trading

SEBI may launch platform for pre-IPO trading

KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon