Friday, August 22, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2025.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2025.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd surged 13.25% to Rs 232.1 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd soared 6.46% to Rs 80.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd spiked 6.04% to Rs 487.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI to launch first India office in Delhi this year as user count surges

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI live scorecard

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ellis double strike put Proteas in trouble

Supreme Court, SC

SC bars Assam police from coercive action against journalist Varadarajan

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB signs MoU with CRPF to provide insurance, benefits under Rakshak Plus

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli defence minister warns Gaza may face destruction over Hamas row

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd jumped 5.89% to Rs 236.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurt 5.47% to Rs 123.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index hovers at two and half week high awaiting cues from Fed Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

Dollar index hovers at two and half week high awaiting cues from Fed Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

Blue Jet Healthcare fixes record date for dividend

Blue Jet Healthcare fixes record date for dividend

SEBI may launch platform for pre-IPO trading

SEBI may launch platform for pre-IPO trading

KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election on September 9

ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election on September 9

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon