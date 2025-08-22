Friday, August 22, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
KPI Green Energy announced that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Company, named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP', on 19 August 2025.

The main objective of the SPV is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election on September 9

ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election on September 9

Ceinsys Tech gains on Rs 2.24 crore order from Adani Infra

Ceinsys Tech gains on Rs 2.24 crore order from Adani Infra

NTPC Green Energy gains after arm commissions 49 MW in Khavda solar energy project

NTPC Green Energy gains after arm commissions 49 MW in Khavda solar energy project

KIOCL slips on profit booking after sharp rally

KIOCL slips on profit booking after sharp rally

Volumes spurt at Bharat Forge Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Bharat Forge Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon