Universal Autofoundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.55 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 15.09% to Rs 44.46 crore
Net loss of Universal Autofoundry reported to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.09% to Rs 44.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 52.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales44.4652.36 -15 OPM %-0.1814.17 -PBDT-0.566.62 PL PBT-2.164.92 PL NP-1.553.56 PL
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

