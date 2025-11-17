Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pulsar International standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Pulsar International standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 20.20% to Rs 7.98 crore

Net profit of Pulsar International declined 78.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.20% to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.9810.00 -20 OPM %2.888.40 -PBDT0.230.84 -73 PBT0.180.84 -79 NP0.180.84 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

