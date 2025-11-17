Premier Synthetics standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.74% to Rs 4.16 croreNet profit of Premier Synthetics declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 67.74% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.162.48 68 OPM %-27.88-10.48 -PBDT-0.980.17 PL PBT-1.050.17 PL NP0.010.10 -90
