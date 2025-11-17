Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 9.38 croreNet profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research declined 5.88% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.389.02 4 OPM %9.9112.31 -PBDT0.880.90 -2 PBT0.450.46 -2 NP0.320.34 -6
