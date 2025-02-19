Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Punjab Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 3.55 crore

Net profit of Punjab Communications reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.553.12 14 OPM %-61.97-77.88 -PBDT-0.06-1.31 95 PBT-0.11-1.36 92 NP0.55-1.36 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 19.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 19.62% in the December 2024 quarter

India Solomon Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

India Solomon Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jhajjar Power standalone net profit rises 131.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Jhajjar Power standalone net profit rises 131.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit declines 32.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit declines 32.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Electronica Finance standalone net profit declines 92.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Electronica Finance standalone net profit declines 92.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentApple iPhone SE Launch DateDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon