Punjab National Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 109.07, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.42% in last one year as compared to a 3.07% rally in NIFTY and a 11.17% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
Punjab National Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.07, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25163.2. The Sensex is at 82549.91, up 0.44%.Punjab National Bank has gained around 3.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has increased around 1.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56756, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 234.26 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 109.22, down 0.23% on the day. Punjab National Bank tumbled 6.42% in last one year as compared to a 3.07% rally in NIFTY and a 11.17% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 7.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
