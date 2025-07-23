Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 109.07, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.42% in last one year as compared to a 3.07% rally in NIFTY and a 11.17% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.07, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25163.2. The Sensex is at 82549.91, up 0.44%.Punjab National Bank has gained around 3.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has increased around 1.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56756, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 234.26 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 109.22, down 0.23% on the day. Punjab National Bank tumbled 6.42% in last one year as compared to a 3.07% rally in NIFTY and a 11.17% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTIMindtree Ltd gains for third consecutive session

LTIMindtree Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 0.24%, gains for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 0.24%, gains for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 1.64%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 1.64%, up for fifth straight session

Ideaforge Tech drops after reporting net loss of Rs 23 cr in Q1 FY26

Ideaforge Tech drops after reporting net loss of Rs 23 cr in Q1 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon