Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 974.85, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.25% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.96% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 974.85, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25172.45. The Sensex is at 82590.28, up 0.49%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has risen around 5.48% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9533.3, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 977.3, up 1.25% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 0.25% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.96% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 21.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

