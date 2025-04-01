Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank leads losers in 'B' group

Punjab & Sind Bank leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, DRC Systems India Ltd and Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2025.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, DRC Systems India Ltd and Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank tumbled 20.00% to Rs 34.81 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd crashed 8.00% to Rs 831.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 104 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd lost 7.06% to Rs 280.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1981 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1400 pts to 76,000; Nifty at 23,160; Bank, IT drag

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells homes worth Rs 2,000 cr at launch of Noida project

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sterling and Wilson shares rally 8% on ₹1,470 crore order win

ipo market listing share market

Real estate developer Runwal Enterprises files papers for ₹1,000 crore IPO

US India Trade

India must assess each demand of US through lens of its priorities: GTRI

DRC Systems India Ltd plummeted 6.15% to Rs 28.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32626 shares in the past one month.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd shed 5.31% to Rs 850. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28123 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex Nifty under pressure; IT shares decline; VIX spurts 8.31%

Sensex Nifty under pressure; IT shares decline; VIX spurts 8.31%

Sensex tumbles 917 pts; Nifty slides below 23,300; realty shares drop

Sensex tumbles 917 pts; Nifty slides below 23,300; realty shares drop

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth strong

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth strong

RBI governor says next decade will be crucial in shaping financial architecture of Indian economy

RBI governor says next decade will be crucial in shaping financial architecture of Indian economy

RBI has played a key role in making India global leader in digital payments

RBI has played a key role in making India global leader in digital payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon