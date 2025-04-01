Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Real estate developer Runwal Enterprises files papers for ₹1,000 crore IPO

Real estate developer Runwal Enterprises files papers for ₹1,000 crore IPO

The entire issue comprises a fresh offer of equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each

ipo market listing share market

As of January 31, 2025, the company and its subsidiaries had total outstanding borrowings of Rs 2,040.75 crore on a consolidated basis.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based real estate developer Runwal Enterprises has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 1,000 crore.
 
The entire issue comprises a fresh offer of equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of specified securities aggregating up to Rs 200 crore.
 
The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company (Rs 200 crore), investment in its material subsidiaries—Susneh Infrapark and Runwal Residency—and in its subsidiary Evie Real Estate for repayment or prepayment of part or all of their borrowings (Rs 450 crore). Funds will also be used for acquiring future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.
 
 
As of January 31, 2025, the company and its subsidiaries had total outstanding borrowings of Rs 2,040.75 crore on a consolidated basis.
 
Runwal Enterprises’ restated consolidated revenue from operations in the financial year 2024 (FY24) stood at Rs 662.2 crore, more than doubling from the previous year. For the period ending September 30, 2024, in FY25, the revenue stood at Rs 270.52 crore.

Also Read

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Oberoi Realty, Sobha: Nifty Realty falls 4%; What's worrying investors?

gaurikhanmdl

37% appreciation: Gauri Khan sells flat in Mumbai's Dadar for Rs 11.6 cr

Real Estate

Maharashtra hikes property rates: What 3.9% RR rate increase means for you

Shubhashish Homes

Shubhashish Homes Surpasses FY24 Target with 211+ Cr in Pre-Sales, Achieves 120% Y-o-Y Growth

deal contract

Aditya Birla Real Estate up 3% on divesting paper unit for Rs 3,498-crore

 
The company reported a restated net profit of Rs 107.3 crore in FY24, compared to a loss of Rs 6.74 crore in FY23. For the six-month period ending September 30, 2024, the profit stood at Rs 25.53 crore.
 
So far, Runwal Enterprises has developed 11 million square feet (msf) of area across over 10,000 units. Its development pipeline includes 46 msf. The company undertakes residential projects in the affordable, mid-income, and luxury segments, along with commercial projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
 
In FY24, the company posted an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 28.25 per cent and reported a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
 
The company sold 2,131 units in FY24, with a sales value of Rs 1,813.3 crore, compared to 2,570 units worth Rs 1,906.32 crore in FY23.
 
Subodh Runwal is the promoter of the company and holds 84.99 per cent of its equity share capital (74.09 per cent on a fully diluted basis).
 
ICICI Securities and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.

More From This Section

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor reports 17% increase in total sales at 4,14,687 units in March

IPL, TV, JioStar, Indian Premier League

Jio extends unlimited offer till April 15 for ongoing cricket season

electricity

NTPC Group power generation grows, adds 3,972 MW capacity in FY25

Adani Group

Adani Power (Jharkhand) whole-time Director Ramesh Jha steps down

Skoda auto logo

Skoda Auto India posts 'highest-ever monthly sales' at 7,422 units in March

Topics : Real Estate initial public offerings initial public offering (IPO) Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon