Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 60.9, up 3.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.14% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% gain in NIFTY and a 80.2% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Punjab & Sind Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 60.9, up 3.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Punjab & Sind Bank has added around 3.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has added around 3.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7109.25, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 66.51 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

