Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.18%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 441.45, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 3.12% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.51 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

