Balkrishna Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2797.75, up 5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.19% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% gain in NIFTY and a 68.35% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2797.75, up 5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added around 19.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23285.65, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2798.4, up 5% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 30.19% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% gain in NIFTY and a 68.35% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 42.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News