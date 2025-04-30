Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 124.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 27.31% to Rs 3158.94 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 124.46% to Rs 312.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 27.31% to Rs 3158.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2481.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.61% to Rs 1015.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 595.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 18.44% to Rs 11481.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9693.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3158.942481.27 27 11481.309693.98 18 OPM %57.0664.72 -65.0467.76 - PBDT442.37226.79 95 1337.55936.98 43 PBT442.37226.79 95 1337.55936.98 43 NP312.78139.35 124 1015.83595.42 71

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

