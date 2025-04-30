Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Hotels standalone net profit declines 82.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 1.80% to Rs 12.55 crore

Net profit of Jindal Hotels declined 82.77% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.80% to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.67% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.22% to Rs 44.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.5512.78 -2 44.9943.17 4 OPM %15.4632.86 -18.1426.41 - PBDT2.273.02 -25 7.036.63 6 PBT0.981.77 -45 2.021.79 13 NP0.412.38 -83 1.162.40 -52

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

