CEAT consolidated net profit declines 8.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.33% to Rs 3420.62 croreNet profit of CEAT declined 8.35% to Rs 99.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 3420.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2991.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.45% to Rs 472.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 642.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 13217.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11943.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3420.622991.85 14 13217.8711943.48 11 OPM %11.3513.09 -11.1513.83 - PBDT318.20332.92 -4 1213.901402.90 -13 PBT165.88196.86 -16 651.21894.07 -27 NP99.49108.56 -8 472.64642.65 -26
