Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 88.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 2547.89 croreNet profit of Vishal Mega Mart rose 88.03% to Rs 115.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 2547.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2068.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.81% to Rs 631.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 461.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 10716.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8911.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2547.892068.93 23 10716.358911.95 20 OPM %14.0212.11 -14.2814.01 - PBDT326.44221.23 48 1439.531138.24 26 PBT155.7485.07 83 849.29620.95 37 NP115.1161.22 88 631.97461.94 37
