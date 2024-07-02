Puravankara to develop 7.26-acre land parcel in Hebbagodi, Bengaluru

With potential Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 900+ crore

Puravankara has announced the acquisition of a 7.26-acre land parcel in Hebbagodi, Bengaluru. The saleable area of the project will be around 750,000 sq ft, with a potential Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 900+ crore.

The company also recently announced the acquisition of a 12.75-acre land parcel in Thane's Ghodbunder Road and Lokhandwala in Mumbai, with a potential total GDV of Rs. 5,500 crore over the project lifecycle.

